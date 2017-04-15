Newspaper: Armenia President, Tsarukyan do not reach agreement yet again

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan and opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Chairman and businessman MP Gagik Tsarukyan, who led Tsarukyan Bloc in the National Assembly (NA) election on April 2, have met again recently, but it was not decided yet again whether or not Tsarukyan Bloc will form a coalition with the government, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper.

“Tsarukyan is not inclined toward being a part of the government of [PM] Karen Karapetyan and is ready to take the place of the opposition in the NA, until Serzh Sargsyan specifies his plans come 2018.

“In the meantime, it is not ruled out that, to effectively move these plans forward, Serzh Sargsyan may need for Tsarukyan to join the coalition memorandum now, and not in 2018,” wrote Zhamanak.