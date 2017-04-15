Armenia President, PM and Yerevan Mayor attend Easter Vigil

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan attended the Easter Vigil service held in St Sarkis Cathderal of Yerevan Saturday evening.
The service was held by Head of Araratian Diocese, His Eminence Archbishop Navasard Kchoyan.
By the end of the service, Archbisop Kchoyan conveyed the Easter message to the faithful: “Christ has risen from the dead. Blessed is the resurrection of Christ.”
Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan and Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan also attended the service.
According to the tradition, after the Easter Vigil, the faithful congratulate the President and Archbishop on Easter.
All the churches of Armenia held Easter Vigil service Saturday.