Kremlin comments on Turkish referendum results

Turkey's constitutional amendments referendum held on Sunday is Ankara's sovereign affair, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said at a press-conference Monday, Lenta reports.

“We believe that everyone should respect the expression of the will of the Turkish people,” Peskov said, responding to the question of journalists.

Earlier on Monday, Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs, Konstantin Kosachev, said that the plebiscite results will force Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to “play on the edge.” He also added that Erdoğan is striving for strengthening of his personal power, actually turning his back to the European integration.

According to the preliminary results, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan-led “Yes” campaign has won Sunday’s referendum in Turkey by garnering 51.2 percent of the votes.

Eighteen constitutional amendments were put to the vote on Sunday, and according to which Turkey is to transition from a parliamentary to a presidential system of government.

Turkish opposition and international analysts stress, however, that with these amendments, Erdoğan is gaining the sole right to govern Turkey, and that this is perilous for democracy and freedoms in the country.

The president has already announced his plans for reinstating the death penalty in Turkey.