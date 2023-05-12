ORC survey: Turkey presidential election will end in 1st round with Kilicdaroglu victory Sunday

According to an ORC research company survey, the upcoming Turkish presidential election will end in the first round with the victory of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the joint candidate of the opposition.

This survey was conducted with 3,920 respondents in 28 provinces on Wednesday and Thursday. The standard error is 1.3 percent.

According to the survey results, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the joint candidate of the opposition People's Alliance, will garner 51.7% of the votes, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the joint candidate of the Republic Alliance—44.2%, Sinan Ogan, the candidate of Ata Alliance—2.8%, and Homeland Party leader Muharrem Ince, who has withdrawn his candidacy—1.8%.

The presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey are slated for Sunday. And if none of the aforesaid presidential candidates gets more than 50 percent of the votes on Sunday, a runoff election will be held on May 28.