Hurriyet: Turkey presidential election will end with incumbent Erdogan's victory in 1st round
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey's presidential election will end with the victory of incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the first round, with more than 90 percent voter turnout, Hurriyet daily wrote on Tuesday, citing the latest, but unpublished polls’ results due to the Supreme Election Council ban.

"While the presidential elections are entering the final phase, interesting developments are taking place in the votes in favor of Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu. As you know, the results of the polls are not published due to the ban...but the polls are being conducted. In recent unpublished polls, the following is brought to the fore: there will be a record number of voter turnout, the elections will end in the first round, Erdogan will win in the first round, Kilicdaroglu continues to garner votes," Hurriyet writes.

Citing polls, the daily reports that the voter turnout in the elections in Turkey does not fall below 85 percent, noting that this is considerably higher than in Western countries.

It is reported that if previously the companies conducting these polls were talking about a presidential runoff election, now the situation has changed.

The presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey are slated for May 14. Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 69, is the joint presidential candidate of the Republic Alliance, whose main rival is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 74, the joint presidential candidate of the opposition People's Alliance. Homeland Party leader Muharrem Ince, 58, and Ata Alliance candidate Sinan Ogan, 55, are also running in the presidential election in Turkey.

If none of these presidential candidates gets more than 50 percent of the votes on May 14, a runoff election will be held on May 28.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
