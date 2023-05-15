Bloc led by Erdogan's party getting majority in Turkey parliament

The Republic Alliance, led by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), is getting an overwhelming majority in the parliament, according to the preliminary data published by state-funded TRT television after the counting of all ballots in Turkey's polling stations.

The presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey took place on Sunday. TRT published the preliminary data according to the data received from state-funded Anadolu Agency. The Supreme Election Council of Turkey will announce the final results.

According to preliminary data, the ruling party received more than 35 percent of the votes, which guarantees 266 seats, and together with allies Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the New Welfare Party—53.2 percent; that is more than 320 seats in the 600-seat parliament.

The People's Alliance of six opposition parties received more than 35 percent of the votes, and the Labor and Freedom Alliance, led by the pro-Kurdish Green Left Party—more than 10 percent.

AKP had 295 seats in the 27th convocation Turkish parliament, which was elected in 2018.