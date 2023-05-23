Turkey presidential runoff: Ogan allies disagree with decision to support Erdogan, they join Kilicdaroglu

After Sinan Ogan—who was nominated in the first round as the presidential candidate of the ATA alliance—announced Monday that he will support incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the presidential runoff election in Turkey, the political parties and figures of this alliance quickly made different statements; both the opposition parties, and the circles supporting opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the runoff.

Kilicdaroglu, for his part, wrote on Twitter: "It is clear who is behind those who are selling this wonderful country." Also, he urged the 8 million people who did not vote in the first round to vote this time.

Yesterday it was found out that the chairman of the Victory Party, Umit Ozdag, does not agree with Ogan. Ozdag, having met with Kilicdaroglu the day before, stated that he does not agree with Ogan's decision to support Erdogan, and will issue a statement today.

The Justice Party announced earlier that it will support opposition candidate Kilicdaroglu. Vecdet Oz, the chairman of this party, stated that their collaboration in the aforementioned alliance was stopped, and support to the current government is not included in their plans.

Sinan Ogan, who won 5.17 percent of the votes in the first round of the presidential elections, announced yesterday that he will support the incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sunday’s presidential runoff elections.