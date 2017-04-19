News
Murderer of 35-year-old Armenian wanted in Russia
20:02, 19.04.2017
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

The police are looking for the murderer of a 35-year-old Armenian man in Russia’s Syzran region.

On Tuesday, the body of the Armenian man was found in Zhemkovka village of the region, with stab wounds in the area of his neck and chest.

The regional police department has commissioned an investigation. The operative services are ascertaining the details of the incident and looking for the criminal, Volga.News reports.

According to the information of the law enforcement authorities, the deceased rented a house, didn’t work anywhere and had no citizenship. Apart from this, he had earlier been convicted of robbery. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
