Armenian flag to be raised in American town of North Providence

An Armenian flag will be raised in front of the town hall of North Providence, Rhode Island.

Mayor Charles Lombardi will host the Rhode Island Armenian National Committee for the ceremony ahead of the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, valleybreeze.com reported.

Town officials support the efforts of the Rhode Island Chapter of the Armenian National Committee in raising the public’s awareness of the genocide.

The Rhode Island State House on April 13 recognized the Armenian Genocide and the Jewish Holocaust in a resolution introduced by State Representative Katherine Kazarian.

The State recently passed a law requiring that the schools in R.I. teach about the Holocaust and Genocide, including the Armenian Genocide.