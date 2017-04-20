Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from sniper rifles at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 40 times, from late Thursday night to early Friday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 500 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired 77 shots from sniper rifles, in southerly, easterly, and northerly directions of the line of contact.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units have full control of the frontline, and they continue to reliably maintain their military positions.