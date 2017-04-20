Official: ‘Nation-army’concept shouldn’t be justified by Artsakh alone

YEREVAN. - There must be a document, which will lay down the essence of the“nation-army”idea.

President of the Public Council of Armenia, first defense minister, Vazgen Manukyan, said the aforementioned in his speech during the “Nation-army 2017”forum held in Yerevan Thursday.

“It is first necessary to formulate the need for shifting to this idea. I think it would be very dangerous to justify this only by Karabakh, since there will be people who will be for surrendering Karabakh and living quietly. We should understand that we are surrounded by conflicts,” Manukyan said.

According to Manukyan, the second important issue is the motivation. “We had great motivation when we won the war. After the movement we were sure that we have great goals. But I think the motivation has significantly reduced now,” he noted.

Manukyan also added that people should love their homeland and be proud of being Armenian. “There must be a feeling of being part of a team, and that that team is honest. Extreme liberalism won’t contribute to the creation of a ‘nation-army.’ One may sometimes get an impression that the authorities and oligarchs are those who need us to be a nation-army, as well as go and die. People should understand that the fruit will be available to everyone.”

Apart from this, the President of the Public Council noted that frightening people too much is also wrong. “If we frighten people very much, saying that we will be killed, they will prefer leaving for France and leading quiet life there.”