6 candidates qualified to run for Iran presidential elections
13:36, 21.04.2017
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran's Interior Ministry has released the final list of candidates qualified to run in the May 19 presidential election, PressTV reported.

Guardian Council of Iran has approved the qualification of acting Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, first vice president Es'haq Jahangiri, chief custodian of Astan Quds Razavi, the organization managing the affairs of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH), the eighth Shia Imam, in the city of Mashhad Ebrahim Raeisi,mayor of Tehran Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, former vice president Mostafa Hashemi-Taba, and ex-minister of culture and Islamic guidance Mostafa Aqa-Mirsalim for the upcoming election.

The qualified candidates can now start campaigning until May 18. 

