Vigen Sargsyan hopes to continue working as Armenia defense minister

Military educational exhibition held in Yerevan

Ombudsman: Human rights strategy needs to be launched in Karabakh

Newspaper: Armenia government wants to sell National Academy of Sciences building

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used mortar at night

Past: Former Armenia defense minister managed to ''make redundant'' 450 servicemen in a month

Islamic State claims Paris attack

Israeli Embassy: Consul is frequently visiting Alexander Lapshin

City Council election campaign kicks off in Yerevan

Egyptian Air Forces kill 19 terrorists in province of North Sinai

Assad: US and other Western countries block attempts of investigating chemical attack in Khan-Sheikhoun

UN Security Council condemns DPRK’s missile test and threats of using sanctions

In Germany politician is sentenced to 8 months in prison for Nazi tattoo

Russian Supreme Court declares Jehovah's Witnesses as extremist organization

China and Iran will sign contract for reconfiguration of heavy water nuclear reactor in Arak

Armenia ruling party: We continue discussing possibility of forming coalition with ARF-D

Sharmazanov: Armenia’s ruling party prefers simple yard meetings during election campaign

World Bank Director: Every 2 of 3 workers in developing countries may lose their jobs to automation

Rex Tillerson accuses Iran of ‘provocations’

Erdogan announces about meeting with Trump

New Zealand spiders cover field with giant web

World Bank heading for surge of concessional lending to low-income countries

Official: Innovative ideas should underlie development of Armenian defense system

Former Karabakh defense minister requests court to bring in just verdict

Time includes Ivanka Trump and her husband into list of most influential people in world

UN committee on discrimination to review report on Armenia

India’s Vice President to visit Armenia

Armenia PM: We will review mineral resource usage licenses

French presidential candidate: We have to criminalize Armenian Genocide denial

ARF-D: Concept ‘nation-army’ aims to ensure new collaboration quality

Armenia Defense Minister offers new system of military service

Official: ‘Nation-army’concept shouldn’t be justified by Artsakh alone

Armenian Government allocates 2 mln AMD for trout stock replacement in Lake Sevan

Yerevan elections: Ruling party to launch its campaign website

Armenia PM doesn’t support initiative on increasing funding for higher education

ARF Dashnaktsutyun: We will probably need to form coalition with RPA

Putin: Only people must choose my successor

Dollar drop not stopping in Armenia

Armenia, Russia MFAs hold political consultations

Russian man hit his son's head on pavement

6 Armenians on Forbes’ list of the richest in Russia

3 people killed in China truck accident

Armenia visas to be issued with more simplified procedure

CIA launches manhunt for Wikileaks

Diaspora minister: Syrian Armenians in Armenia seek higher-paying jobs

Mogherini: UK to lose more from Brexit than EU

Turkey divestment bill passes key California State Assembly Committee

Armenia President: We are nation of gardeners in peaceful times, but nation-army in time of trouble (PHOTOS)

Armenia’s Sargsyan on patriotism: Responsible is person who has at least private corner to live (PHOTOS)

Armenia President: Matter of providing housing to fallen soldiers’ families shall be resolved by end of 2019

Armenia PM to Grant Thornton International CEO: We are ready to openly discuss any proposal

Secret Service to expand White House security perimeter

Serviceman killed during Venezuelan protests

Albania fails to elect president

Nation-Army 2017 conference kicking off in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Turkey’s Erdoğan calls OSCE observers terrorists

Poll: Macron is ahead of Le Pen by 3% before first round of French elections

Global oil prices are up

Newspaper: “Active” participants in Armenia casino, online gambling to be registered

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from sniper rifles at night

Pakistan army chief issues execution order of 30 terrorists

Trump to meet with Abbas

Armenian flag to be raised in American town of North Providence

More than 43 million dollars are found in apartment of Nigeria's head of intelligence

Police in Egypt arrest suspect of attack near church

Media: Man is killed during protests in Karakas

Missing Russian serviceman found in Armenia's Gyumri

Pentagon chief: Iran plays destabilizing role in region

China is concerned over North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs

Armenian culture minister: Leasing will not effect Areni 1 cave

In Nepal three soldiers are convicted for crime committed 15 years ago

Nazarbayev is against beard and black clothes of women

IMF official: New policy move to hedge Russian budget from oil price swings

Sharamazanov: Our party has not yet discussed candidacy of Artashat mayor

Criminal case launched over scandalous recording made at SAS Group pre-election meeting

Brussels urges Moldova to follow trade agreement

British parliament supports May’s proposal concerning early elections

Murderer of 35-year-old Armenian wanted in Russia

Spayka will invest $ 20 million in construction of new greenhouses

Armenia's Yelk bloc members launch fundraising

Armenian PM, Serbian Ambassador discuss economic relations (PHOTO)

Mongolia launches its first satellite

Spayka to make $70 mln investments and open 390 new jobs in Armenia this year (PHOTOS)

Expert: US military attack on Syria may repeat

Benoît Hamon: Each of parties to Karabakh conflict should fulfill its obligation

Yerevan school No 147 to be named after April war hero Robert Abajyan

Armenia company starting blue cheese production

Expert: Good Russian-Turkish relations positively impact Armenia

Marine Le Pen: We are always against Turkey's EU accession

Zakharova: There is a possibility of meetings over Karabakh conflict

Lavrov: Moscow sees no problems with renewal of transit to Armenia through Abkhazia

Expert: U.S. is not very much inclined to bring conflict with North Korea to large-scale clash

Snake bites person in Yerevan

France presidential candidate: Talks over Karabakh should be continued

Dollar continues to fall in Armenia

Statistics: Average age for Armenian women to get married is 26.2

16,912 marriages registered in Armenia in 2016

Marine Le Pen: France will continue to fight for recognition of Armenian Genocide

Armenians call for genocide recognition by Netherlands

Karabakh representative to US delivers lecture at Florida university