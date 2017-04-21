News
Friday
April 21
Islamic State claims Paris attack
01:51, 21.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

On Thursday evening, an unknown assailant opened fire on police in downtown Paris, killing at least one and wounding two officers.

President François Hollande said the French authorities believed that the shooting was of terrorist nature.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, informed SITE Intelligence Group which monitors terrorist activities, reported Meduza.

In a statement disseminated by Amaq agency which is under the Islamic state, the shooter is identified as Abu Yusuf al-Baljiki—the last part of his name suggests that he is from Belgium. French authorities, however, had not disclosed his name.

