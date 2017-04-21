News
MOD: Armenia citizen’s designation as CSTO Secretary General may have positive and negative aspects
13:06, 21.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – An Armenian citizen’s appointment to the office of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General may have positive and negative aspects, alike, stated Vigen Sargsyan, the Minister of Defense of Armenia, at a press conference on Friday.

He noted this when asked about Armenia National Security Council Secretary Yuri Khachaturov’s recent designation as the new secretary general of the CSTO, and about the latter’s effectiveness.

The minister noted that he had always said that the CSTO was an important component of Armenia’s security. But, as per Sargsyan, this organization also has several shortcomings, including the absence of soft power, and disparity of positions within third organizations.

“At any rate, we [Armenia] have always highly appreciated both the CSTO’s and [CSTO now former] Secretary General Nikolay Bordyuzha’s statements on the Karabakh issue, especially during exacerbation of the situation,” noted Sargsyan.

As per the defense minister, an Armenian citizen’s designation as CSTO Secretary General may have both positive and negative aspects.

“It’s one thing when a Russian Federation citizen makes a statement, it’s another thing when the potential statement is that of a citizen of Armenia,” noted the minister. “Although, objectively, he is assuming the secretary general’s post as an international official, and not as a citizen of Armenia.” Sargsyan added, however, that these statements are coordinated to some extent.

The defense minister stressed that the CSTO can resolve numerous matters, and that Armenia will deepen its relations with this organization.

“So that our membership [in the CSTO] be most useful and effective,” added Vigen Sargsyan.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
