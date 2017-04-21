Almost 19 thousand people in Belgium are suspected of having links with terrorists

The number of people suspected of terrorist activities and included into the database of the Belgian police increased by 10 times in 7 years. This is reported by dhnet.be with a reference to the data of the Interior Ministry, RG reports.

According to the source, in 2010 there were only 1875 people, now this figure has grown to 18,884. "These are only those who are suspected of terrorist activities," said Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Jambon. In total, there are more than 2, 2 million names in the database.

Such a sharp increase is due to the fact, that the list includes people associated with terrorists, as well as those who had ISIS propaganda materials in their computers.