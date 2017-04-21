News
Yerevan Mayor promises great reforms in transportation sphere
19:06, 21.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Incumbent Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan, who has been nominated as a mayoral candidate, promises reforms in the transportation sphere.

He told the aforementioned to journalists at the launch of the Yerevan Council election campaign on Friday.

“The transportation issue has not emerged during the recent five years: We have had city transport issue since our independence. But the acting team and the one which has “felt it on its skin” has better idea about the ways of its solution.  Having studied the international experience of the developed sister cities during these years, we are already taking steps in that direction. Great reforms will be made in the transportation sphere. We should ask the citizens to be a little patient so that we can try to solve that issue in a short period of time,” he said.

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.

The campaigning for this election will be held from April 21 to May 12.

Three political forces—the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Yelk bloc and Yerkir Tsirani party—will run in the election. 

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan will lead the proportional list of the RPA, Nikol Pashinyan—that of Yelk bloc, Zaruhi Postnajyan being the nominee of Yerkir Tsirani party. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
