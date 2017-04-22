Police arrest man armed with knife in Northern station in Paris

A man armed with a knife was arrested in the Northern station in Paris, reports Newsru. The man was threatening the officer, and it raised panic among passenger, who, according to FMTV, fled the station.
There was took place an assault on police officers in Champs Elysees in Paris on Thursday. 39-year-old Frenchman of Arab origin, opened fire at the police. One policeman was killed, whereas two were seriously injured.
A few days before it, the police of France arrested two Islamists in Marseille, who planned to conduct a terror attack before the presidential elections.