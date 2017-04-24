Thousands gather at Armenian Genocide Monument in Montebello

Thousands of people on Sunday gathered to commemorate Armenian Genocide at the Genocide Monument in Montebello.

Congressman Adam Schiff, California Treasurer John Chian, numerous representatives of the Armenian community of Greater Los Angeles attended the events.

The events were held in the afternoon and in the evening, sgvtribune.com reported.

“This is for the people who are the children of the survivors,” said Viken Pakradouni, former chairman of the San Gabriel Valley chapter of the Armenian National Committee that held the night event.

The Armenian community of California will also hold “March for Justice” in front of the Turkish Consulate on Monday.