Charles Aznavour's son honors Armenian Genocide victims in Tsitsernakaberd

World-renowned French Armenian singer Charles Aznavour’s son Nicolas Aznavour is in Armenia.

He visited Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex in Yerevan, where he laid a wreath in memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

“I'm in Armenia not for the first. I was here with my father in 2015. Now I arrived in Yerevan on behalf of my family, because my presence here is very important for them. The main message of my visit is to show the next generations that it is always necessary to be here, we should help Armenia to be strong and united, that's wht I am here today,” Nicolas said.