News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 24
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Charles Aznavour's son honors Armenian Genocide victims in Tsitsernakaberd
15:57, 24.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Diaspora, Turkey
Theme: Politics

World-renowned French Armenian singer Charles Aznavour’s son Nicolas Aznavour is in Armenia.

He visited Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex in Yerevan, where he laid a wreath in memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

“I'm in Armenia not for the first. I was here with my father in 2015. Now I arrived in Yerevan on behalf of my family, because my presence here is very important for them. The main message of my visit is to show the next generations that it is always necessary to be here, we should help Armenia to be strong and united, that's wht I am here today,” Nicolas said.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Genocide victims are remembered in Russia’s St. Petersburg
The event brought together Armenia’s consulate officials, and representatives of the Armenian community…
Cross-stone to Armenian Genocide victims is installed in Italy town
At Miralfiore Park in Pesaro…
Gladys Berejiklian: I am granddaughter of Armenian Genocide survivor
Gladys Berejiklian called for recognition of the Armenian Genocide…
 Armenian MP of Turkey: Facing the past makes state and society stronger
Selina Doğan issued a statement on the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide…
Armenian Genocide commemorated in Istanbul
It was held near Museum of Turkish and Islamic Works and Arts…
Garo Paylan: Every crime that goes unpunished causes recurrence of this crime
The Istanbul Armenian MP of Turkey issued a statement on the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news