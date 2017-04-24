Armenia President observes exhibits of “From Eghern to Reestablishment of Independence” exhibition (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan on Monday morning, on the 102nd anniversary of this tragedy, and paid tribute to its victims.
Subsequently, the President visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, observed the unique exhibits of the temporary exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s independence, and entitled “From Eghern to Reestablishment of Independence,” and the displays devoted to the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Armenian Genocide Memorial, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.