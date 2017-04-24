News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 24
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Armenia President observes exhibits of “From Eghern to Reestablishment of Independence” exhibition (PHOTOS)
13:33, 24.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan on Monday morning, on the 102nd anniversary of this tragedy, and paid tribute to its victims. 

Subsequently, the President visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, observed the unique exhibits of the temporary exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s independence, and entitled “From Eghern to Reestablishment of Independence,” and the displays devoted to the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Armenian Genocide Memorial, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Genocide commemorated in Istanbul
It was held near Museum of Turkish and Islamic Works and Arts…
Garo Paylan: Every crime that goes unpunished causes recurrence of this crime
The Istanbul Armenian MP of Turkey issued a statement on the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide…
Armenian member of Turkey parliament demands legislature to present information on consequences of 1915 deportation
Paylan noted that Armenians, Greeks, Yazidis, and Assyrians were massacred as a result of the implementation of this decision…
Istanbul police prevent Armenian Genocide commemoration
Sisli office of HDP planned to hold “Time to Face Armenian Genocide” commemoration event...
 Diplomat: US president to make statement on April 24
This is an important day for Armenians of the world, including American Armenians...
 Noubar Afeyan: Armenian nation has the will, opportunity for serving example
“We are on this road,” said the American Armenian businessman, who is co-founder of the 100 LIVES initiative…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news