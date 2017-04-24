News
EP Member: Present-day Turkey cannot join European Union
20:25, 24.04.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The present-day Turkey cannot join the European Union. This was stated by the deputy of the European Parliament Frank Engel at the memorial complex of the victims of the Armenian Genocide Tsitsernakaberd on April 24 in an interview with the Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, the European Parliament has clearly stated, that negotiations on Turkey's accession to the EU should be suspended. "We must stop fooling ourselves and the Turks. There is no way that today's Turkey can become a member state of the European Union. Next week, the Foreign Ministers will initiate a process, which, in the final analysis, will lead to the suspension of negotiations. I do not know what will happen in 20 years. I have always been in favor of such Turkey, that strives to become a normal member of the European family. But under the current circumstances this is impossible, "Frank Engel said.

As reported, earlier the authorities of Turkey managed to carry out constitutional reforms on transition of the country to the presidential form of governance.  The government used its administrative resources to get the reforms supported in the referendum on April 16 with a slight advantage of 2% in the remote areas of the country. According to international experts, this was another step aimed at establishing in Turkey the unbridled dictatorship of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The referendum was held against the background of continuing mass arrests of Erdogan's political opponents. Nevertheless, the opponents of the constitutional reform, even according to the official data, won in three major cities of the country - the capital of Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir.

