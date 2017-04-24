American Armenians: Trump continues to enforce Turkey’s gag rule

WASHINGTON, DC – Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Executive Director Aram Hamparian issued this response to President Donald Trump's failure to reaffirm the Armenian Genocide in his commemorative statement issued earlier today.
“President Trump has chosen to enforce Ankara's gag-rule against American condemnation and commemoration of the Armenian Genocide,” stated ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “In failing to properly mark April 24th, President Trump is effectively outsourcing U.S. genocide-prevention policy to Recep Erdogan, an arrogant and authoritarian dictator who clearly enjoys the public spectacle of arm-twisting American presidents into silence on Turkey's mass murder of millions of Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, and other Christians.”