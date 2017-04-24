Astronaut Peggy Whitson sets record for being in space

US President Donald Trump congratulated the astronaut Peggy Whitson for setting a record of being in space. Peggy Whitson spent 534 days in orbit - more than any American astronaut. The conversation between Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka and Peggy Whitson is in videoconference mode, the Voice of America reports.
"This is a very special day in the glorious history of American space flight," Trump said during the conversation, which lasted 19 minutes. "That's an incredible record to break."
57-year-old Whitson has the most experience among American female astronauts. She will return to Earth in September. Currently, Peggy Whitson is the head of the international space crew, which includes American astronaut Fisher, Frenchman Pecker, and Russians Novitsky and Yurchikhin.