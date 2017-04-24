Five European companies will provide almost € 5 billion for Nord Stream-2

Nord Stream 2 AG (the company operator of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, a subsidiary of Gazprom) signed agreements with the five European companies ENGIE, OMV, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper and Wintershall - on financing the construction of the Nord Stream-2 , RBC reports with reference to Gazprom.
The report clarifies, that European companies will provide long-term financing of the project in the amount of 50% of its total value, which is currently estimated at € 9.5 billion. Each of these companies will contribute up to € 950 million. Gazprom will remain the only Shareholder of the project company Nord Stream 2 AG, the report says.