Germany parliament vice speaker on Armenian Genocide: Recognition of truth helps to avoid hatred
11:37, 25.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora, Turkey
Theme: Politics

BERLIN. – Vice-President of the German Bundestag (parliament), Edelgard Bulmahn, urged Turkey to face its own history.

She stated about this at a commemorative event on Monday in Berlin, on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported from the German capital city.

“I will never forget the feelings and impressions that I had in Yerevan [the capital city of Armenia], when visiting the memorial to the genocide victims,” noted Bulmahn.

Also, the vice speaker of the German parliament reflected on Germany’s role in this tragedy, especially underscoring the Bundestag’s passing of the resolution on Armenian Genocide recognition.

“Germans acknowledge their guilt in it,” said Edelgard Bulmahn. “For that reason, a special responsibility lies with the Germans; and this is why the Bundestag adopted this resolution. Recognition of the truth helps to remain clear-headed and avoid hatred. Solely the accepter of the truth can confront its consequences and learn lessons.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
