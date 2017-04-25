News
Tuesday
April 25
India vice-president: Armenia has gained importance
16:25, 25.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – As reported earlier, Vice-President of India Mohammad Hamid Ansari, who is paying an official visit to Armenia, on Tuesday met with Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

First, Ansari stressed the warm and friendly relations between the two countries and peoples, the press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, Armenia has gained importance with its associated relations toward the North, the West and the East, and India underscores bilateral cooperation.

Also, the Indian vice-president considered appealing the proposal for drawing the Indian capital to the free economic zones in Armenia, and noted that he will convey this proposal to Indian businesses.

In addition, Ansari expressed readiness to closely cooperate also in the supply of agricultural equipment, and in several other domains. In his words, Armenian-Indian relations are long-standing, and India stands ready for full cooperation with Armenia.

The interlocutors reflected also on the avenues for establishing direct flights, facilitating the visa issuance process, conducting a business forum, and expanding collaboration in education and culture between Armenia and India.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
