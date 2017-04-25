Artsakh pavilion presented at In Tour Expo 2017 international exhibition

YEREVAN. – The pavilion of the Artsakh Republic was presented at the international tourism exhibition “In Tour Expo 2017” held in Yerevan from April 21 to 23.
The pavilion of the Artsakh Economy Ministry presented six tour operators, as well as a number of hotels, Artsakh Tourism Development Organization informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
During the three working days of the exhibition, the Karabakh delegation held an effective exchange of experience with the visitors and travel agencies concerned. According to the Artsakh Deputy Minister of Economy, Sergey Shmavonyan, the exhibition was a good opportunity to present the foreign partners the tourism opportunities of the country.
It is already the third time the Arstakh delegation has taken part in the exhibition.