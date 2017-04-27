Russia and Japan discuss situation around DPRK

Russia and Japan discussed the situation around the DPRK, said the Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, after a joint meeting in Moscow. Putin called on all the countries involved in the conflict to refrain from bellicose rhetoric. Abe stated, that DPRK should comply with the UN Security Council resolution, RNS reports.
" We touched upon situation on the Korean peninsula separately. The situation has deteriorated sharply. We call upon all the states involved in regional affairs to refrain from bellicose rhetoric, "Putin said.
The Russian president called to return to six-party talks involving the DPRK, South Korea, Japan, the US, China, and Russia, which were suspended in 2008 at the initiative of North Korea, which expressed a dissatisfaction with the UN Security Council resolution condemning missile launches.
In his turn, Abe said: "President Putin and I agreed that Japan and Russia will continue to closely cooperate and appeal to the DPRK, so that DPRK fully complies with the resolution of the UN Security Council and refrains from further provocative actions."