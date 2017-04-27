Armenia National Polytechnic University to sign memorandum with mining company in Karabakh

The National Polytechnic University of Armenia (NPUA) will sign a memorandum with mining company Vallex Group, Dean of the Mining and Metallurgy Department of the NPUA, Albert Frangulyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.
In the near future the University and department administation will visit the copper mine of Kashen in Karabakh, where the Vallex Group is carrying out exploration.
''Now our cooperation with the industrial sector will expand, this meaning that the students will have more opportunities for practice, and we will have more chances to work, since we regularly receive orders of engineering designs in mines,'' Frangulyan said.
The department is already carrying out engineering work upon the order of Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine, wh"ich is the largest industrial enterprise of Armenia.