Armenia ambassador, US House majority leader discuss relations between both countries
13:56, 29.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Ambassador of Armenia to the US, Grigor Hovhannissian, met with House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

First, Ambassador Hovhannissian thanked Congressman McCarthy for focusing on the US Congress matters related to Armenia. Also, he spoke about the reforms taking place in Armenia, as well as the strengthening of legal and administrative institutions, and the consolidation of democratic institutions in the country. 

Subsequently, the interlocutors discussed Armenia-US bilateral relations, and underscored the role of the American Armenian community in the further strengthening and development of these ties.

Also, they reflected on the present-day regional challenges.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
