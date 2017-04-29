Sargsyan: Armenia is interested in intensifying political discourse with Jordan (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, received Princess Dina Mired of Jordan.
Her Royal Highness has arrived in Armenia to attend the Cancer Survivor Congress in capital city Yerevan.
The President considered Princess Dina’s participation in this event as worthy of praise. He expressed confidence that the Princess of Jordan will play a key role in establishing and developing cooperation with Armenia, in cancer prevention and oncology.
At the ensuing talk, Sargsyan stressed that Armenia was interested in intensifying political discourse and strengthening bilateral relations with Jordan.
Her Royal Highness, in turn, noted that she was happy to be in Armenia, about which she had heard much.
As newly elected President of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), Princess Dina presented the main objective of her visit to Armenia, spoke about the UICC, and discussed—together with President Sargsyan—the avenues for achieving success in the fight against cancer in Armenia. In this connection, the interlocutors underscored the need to develop a respective national program.