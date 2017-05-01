India newspaper: Turkey’s Erdogan to visit India with guilt of Armenian Genocide

In another demonstration of India’s masculine foreign policy, it subtly sent a message to Turkey over its support to Pakistan’s position on Kashmir. Just before the Turkish President arrives in Delhi, Indian Vice President paid tribute to victims of Armenian Genocide—a sore point for Turkey—and less than 24 hours before his visit, India will be hosting the President of Cyprus, The New Indian Express newspaper noted in an article.

According to this article, the first respective move from India came when Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan to pay tribute to the genocide victims, on April 25. After paying tribute, Ansari said: “This is a tragedy, indescribable things done to humans by humans.”

The writers of this article note that, “By acknowledging Armenian genocide, New Delhi is provoking Ankara.”

It is noted that the second message is to visiting Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, “for whom India rolled out the red carpet and it would be hard for [Turkey] President Erdogan to ignore.”

In addition Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s support for the sovereignty of Cyprus.

The Turkish president on Monday arrived in India, on a two-day visit.