Georgian Armenian to Margvelashvili: Why did you not condole with us on Genocide Day?

Why did you not extend us condolences on the occasion of the remembrance day of the Genocide victims?

A local resident asked the aforesaid to Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, during his visit to the densely Armenian-populated Samtskhe-Javakheti Region of Georgia, according to the website of the Armenian Community of Georgia.

The objective of his visit was to familiarize the local residents with the presidential platform-campaign, entitled “Constitution to All.”

In Akhaltsikhe, Margvelashvili met with the representatives of local NGOs.

Matters concerning the Armenian citizens of Georgia also were discussed at the talk. One of the questions posed to the Georgian president was about the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923. In particular, a local resident expressed concern that the top echelon of power in Georgia had never issued a message of condolence the country’s citizens of Armenian descent, in connection with Armenian Genocide anniversary.

“We have always noted that this was a great human tragedy,” responded the president of Georgia. “And our Armenian colleagues know very well because we have always said that this was a great tragedy; a human tragedy that occurred in the Ottoman Empire, at the time.”