News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 02
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
Georgian Armenian to Margvelashvili: Why did you not condole with us on Genocide Day?
13:26, 02.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics


Why did you not extend us condolences on the occasion of the remembrance day of the Genocide victims?

A local resident asked the aforesaid to Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, during his visit to the densely Armenian-populated Samtskhe-Javakheti Region of Georgia, according to the website of the Armenian Community of Georgia.

The objective of his visit was to familiarize the local residents with the presidential platform-campaign, entitled “Constitution to All.”

In Akhaltsikhe, Margvelashvili met with the representatives of local NGOs.

Matters concerning the Armenian citizens of Georgia also were discussed at the talk. One of the questions posed to the Georgian president was about the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923. In particular, a local resident expressed concern that the top echelon of power in Georgia had never issued a message of condolence the country’s citizens of Armenian descent, in connection with Armenian Genocide anniversary.

“We have always noted that this was a great human tragedy,” responded the president of Georgia. “And our Armenian colleagues know very well because we have always said that this was a great tragedy; a human tragedy that occurred in the Ottoman Empire, at the time.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Genocide commemoration event held in Iraqi Kurdistan
Armenians have one seat in the Kurdistan parliament, and another one in the Duhok Provincial Council...
 India newspaper: Turkey’s Erdogan to visit India with guilt of Armenian Genocide
By acknowledging Armenian Genocide, New Delhi is provoking Ankara...
 Documentary about Armenian Genocide denial features Julian Assange
Architects of Denial is a first person look at genocide through the eyes of survivors and experts...
 Lebanon official says everyone has to recognize Armenian Genocide
State Minister for Planning Affairs, Michel Pharaon, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan…
 Jewish Communities Federation: Czech Rep. was right in recognizing Armenian Genocide
Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic on Tuesday adopted a resolution condemning the Armenian Genocide...
 Spain’s Villena recognizes Armenian Genocide (PHOTO)
City Council voted in favor of Armenian Genocide recognition...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news