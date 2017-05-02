News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 02
USD
484.68
EUR
529.22
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
529.22
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
Analyst: Questions over Armenia-Turkey rapprochement should be directed to Ankara
17:17, 02.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Questions concerning Armenia-Turkey rapprochement process should be directed, first of all, to Ankara, Armenia-based Regional Studies Center Director, political analyst, Richard Giragosian said at a press conference in Yerevan on Tuesday.

Within the framework of the meeting of Armenian and Turkish businessmen, he noted that in 2009 - 2010 Armenia agreed to begin process of rapprochement without preliminary conditions. Turkey withdrew from negotiations, deciding to change the rules and talked about the need of concessions to Azerbaijan on Karabakh. Armenia fulfilled everything that had been agreed and left the process only after Turkey led the process to an impasse.

Nevertheless, the diplomacy programs of the second level, even in this form, are important as the means of communication, Giragosian added.

The meeting was organized by the EU mission, the Economic Policy Research Foundation of Turkey (TEPAV) and the Public Journalism Club (PJC).

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Ambassador: Development of Armenia-Turkey business ties is important to France (PHOTOS)
Mutually beneficial business contacts should be among the priorities of relations between the two countries…
 Pashinyan: Turkey is trying to play more active role in Karabakh conflict
“Attempt is made to connect the normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations with the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, which is unacceptable..."
 Turkologist: Turkey will continue its anti-Armenian policy
Its policy is largely determined by the logic and interests of domestic policy…
 Analyst: Turkey policy will have no new trends toward Armenia
Considering Ankara’s numerous problems with both the West and Russia…
 Lavrov: Russia is ready to assist when Armenia and Turkey start negotiations
The Russian FM stressed that Moscow would welcome the opening of the border between Turkey and Eurasian Economic Union member Armenia…
 Sargsyan: Ankara will not ratify protocols, Turks already expressed their opinion
“We did not have a goal of raising anti-Turkish hysteria...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news