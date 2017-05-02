Analyst: Questions over Armenia-Turkey rapprochement should be directed to Ankara

YEREVAN. – Questions concerning Armenia-Turkey rapprochement process should be directed, first of all, to Ankara, Armenia-based Regional Studies Center Director, political analyst, Richard Giragosian said at a press conference in Yerevan on Tuesday.

Within the framework of the meeting of Armenian and Turkish businessmen, he noted that in 2009 - 2010 Armenia agreed to begin process of rapprochement without preliminary conditions. Turkey withdrew from negotiations, deciding to change the rules and talked about the need of concessions to Azerbaijan on Karabakh. Armenia fulfilled everything that had been agreed and left the process only after Turkey led the process to an impasse.

Nevertheless, the diplomacy programs of the second level, even in this form, are important as the means of communication, Giragosian added.

The meeting was organized by the EU mission, the Economic Policy Research Foundation of Turkey (TEPAV) and the Public Journalism Club (PJC).