YEREVAN. – Armenia's minister of communication and IT Vahan Martirosyan briefed President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on the projects of the department on May 3.

The minister presented a 5-year plan for the maintenance and operation of roads of national importance for 2017-2021, the negotiations with the railway concessioner on improving the infrastructure.

The minister also presented the unified transport network. The idea of creating a cybersecurity center for Armenia was also discussed.