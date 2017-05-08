Turkey police raid renowned publishing house that publishes Armenian Genocide books

Turkish police special forces stormed into the office of Istanbul’s well-known Belge Publishing House on Sunday evening, and confiscated over 2,000 books.
Turkish intellectual and human rights activist Ragıp Zarakolu, who is the founder and director of this publishing house, confirmed this information, according to Evrensel (Universal) newspaper of Turkey.
In his words, however, this police action is unlawful because there was no court order on confiscating these books.
Belge is one of the first publishing houses in Turkey to publish, in the early 1990s, books on Armenian Genocide.