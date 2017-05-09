Mahmoud Abbas is ready to meet with Netanyahu

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said he is ready to meet with Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu under the patronage of U.S. President Donald Trump, TASS reported quoting Al Arabiya.

According to the news agency, Abbas also noted that Trump will visit the occupied Palestinian lands soon. However, he did not specify terms of the alleged visit of the American president.

US administration's official confirmation concerning the possible visit of Trump to Palestine has not been received yet.

Earlier, the White House informed that the US President will meet the Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas during his first foreign tour as president and will discuss with him settlement of the Middle East conflict.

During his first visit, which will take place this month, Trump intends to visit Saudi Arabia, Israel and Rome.