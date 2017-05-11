News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 11
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Karabakh: Azerbaijan regularly violates Geneva Convention, international humanitarian law
14:16, 11.05.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

STEPANAKERT. – Azerbaijan violates the provisions of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law on a regular basis, said Davit Babayan, Head of the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).

Babayan stated the abovementioned commenting—at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am—on the Azerbaijani shooting at an Armenian TV crew and wounding a cameraman.

He said the adversary knew they were journalists shooting a program, and that they had cameras and other related equipment.

“This category can’t be a target,” noted Babayan. “But we are dealing with a terrorist state which not only doesn’t abide by international norms, but launches regular attacks on groups and objects that are overseen under international law.

“I believe the international community—and, first and foremost, the international community of journalists—need to react harshly to what has happened. I wish a speedy recovery to wounded Davit.”

He added that journalists are “fighters” at the information front.

“With this incident, Azerbaijan showed its attitude toward freedom of speech, and its terrorist nature,” concluded the head of the Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President.

The crew of a program on Shant TV of Armenia was fired at, on Wednesday at around 6pm, at the northern sector of the Karabakh (Artsakh)-Azerbaijan line of contact.

The Azerbaijani army fired at the vehicle of the crew, with large-caliber shooting weapons.

As a result, cameraman Davit Atoyan was wounded. He was taken to the Artsakh capital city Stepanakert Military Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The circumstances behind this incident are being ascertained.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh defense ministry confirms reports about Azerbaijani fire on Armenia TV crew
An investigation is underway...
TV cameraman, who was wounded in Azerbaijan shooting, is taken to Stepanakert
In all likelihood, he will be transferred to Yerevan…
 Azerbaijan fires at Armenia TV crew vehicle, cameraman wounded (PHOTOS)
It fired shots with large-caliber weapons…
 Armenia 78th in World Press Freedom Index
The report says media freedom is under threat now more than ever…
Turkish minister: Turkey values freedom of press
None of the hundreds of journalists who are in prisons in Turkish was detained for criticism…
Turkey's Minister gets offended by German newspaper
Zeybekci will legally make German Bild newspaper apologize for publishing offensive statements in his regard…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news