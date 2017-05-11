Karabakh: Azerbaijan regularly violates Geneva Convention, international humanitarian law

STEPANAKERT. – Azerbaijan violates the provisions of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law on a regular basis, said Davit Babayan, Head of the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).

Babayan stated the abovementioned commenting—at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am—on the Azerbaijani shooting at an Armenian TV crew and wounding a cameraman.

He said the adversary knew they were journalists shooting a program, and that they had cameras and other related equipment.

“This category can’t be a target,” noted Babayan. “But we are dealing with a terrorist state which not only doesn’t abide by international norms, but launches regular attacks on groups and objects that are overseen under international law.

“I believe the international community—and, first and foremost, the international community of journalists—need to react harshly to what has happened. I wish a speedy recovery to wounded Davit.”

He added that journalists are “fighters” at the information front.

“With this incident, Azerbaijan showed its attitude toward freedom of speech, and its terrorist nature,” concluded the head of the Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President.

The crew of a program on Shant TV of Armenia was fired at, on Wednesday at around 6pm, at the northern sector of the Karabakh (Artsakh)-Azerbaijan line of contact.

The Azerbaijani army fired at the vehicle of the crew, with large-caliber shooting weapons.

As a result, cameraman Davit Atoyan was wounded. He was taken to the Artsakh capital city Stepanakert Military Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The circumstances behind this incident are being ascertained.