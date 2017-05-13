Armenia’s electoral commission rejects application filed by Yelk bloc

YEREVAN. – Armenia's Central Electoral Commission (CEC) rejected application filed by Yelk bloc.

According to the decision of the Commission, the claims on electoral bribery in the RPA campaign headquarters with the adjacent documents will be sent to the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports.

The CEC decision, in particular, notes that the party that submitted the application did not provide evidence that the ballots were approved by the CEC.

“It is also not clear what kind of ballots were presented,” CEC head Tigran Mukuchyun said while reading the decision. The sample of the ballot in the RPA election headquarters, according to the decision of the CEC, differs from the samples that were printed by the CEC.

As for electoral bribery, according to the decision of the CEC, the video does not show the fact, and the necessary evidence was not received.