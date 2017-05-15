Margaryan: Yerevan is the capital of all of us

YEREVAN. - Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan has issued a statement after the Yerevan Council election. It reads as follows:

“Dear fellow citizens,

Dear Yerevan residents,

The Yerevan Council election is over and today I express my gratitude to you for participating in it.

I am grateful that you reconfirmed by your vote that there is no alternative to the continuity of the development of Yerevan, which is both a great honor and obligation to work day and night in the coming five years for the sake of Yerevan and Yerevan residents and implement all the programs, which we have presented to you.

I am also grateful to all the members of the electoral commissions, all the observers, all the authorities, which ensured the regular process and lawfulness of the electoral process, as well as the pre-election campaign and all the media outlets and journalists, who covered the process of the election campaign and the election proper.

I am also grateful to all our fellow citizens, who participated in the election and gave their preference to the pre-election programs of our rivals. Irrespective of the fact the vision of which team you gave your preference to, I am confident that we all pursue one goal—to make Yerevan more improved, comfortable and better by gradually solving the issues in the capital city.

I promise that during the coming five years we will together with you continue all the programs, which have already been launched, and also turn into reality everything that will ensure the development of our beloved city.

Yerevan is the capital of all of us, and we will definitely solve all the exiting issues through joint efforts. The success and achievements of our beloved city will also belong to all of us, since I strongly believe that there is no “mine”and “yours” for Yerevan lovers; there is [only] “ours”, which makes all of us closer, reconfirming that Yerevan is our big house, the future of our pan-Armenian capital, our beloved Yerevan depending on the love and warmness we feel towards our city.

Therefore, let’s go and start working for the sake of Yerevan!”