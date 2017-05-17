News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 17
USD
484.02
EUR
534.5
RUB
8.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.02
EUR
534.5
RUB
8.58
Show news feed
Trump says US supports Turkey in combating against Islamic State
00:26, 17.05.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics


The US supports Turkey in the fight against terrorists: the Islamic State, and the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party).

President Donald Trump on Tuesday noted about the aforesaid during his joint statements with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in Washington D.C.

Trump stated that they are faced with a new enemy, the terrorists, and they need fight against them together.

Also, the US president stressed that Washington supports any effort toward creating opportunities for a peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis and reducing violence.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news