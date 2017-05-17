Trump says US supports Turkey in combating against Islamic State

The US supports Turkey in the fight against terrorists: the Islamic State, and the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party).
President Donald Trump on Tuesday noted about the aforesaid during his joint statements with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in Washington D.C.
Trump stated that they are faced with a new enemy, the terrorists, and they need fight against them together.
Also, the US president stressed that Washington supports any effort toward creating opportunities for a peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis and reducing violence.