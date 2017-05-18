News
Valery Permyakov handed over to Russia
18:10, 18.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Within the framework of ensuring the implementation process of the judgment of 23 August 2016 rendered by the First Instance Court of General Jurisdiction of Armenia’s Shirak province and in the manner presecribed by the 1998Moscow Convention “On handing over convicts for further service of sentence” of, Valery Permyakov was handed over to Russia on Thursday.

As a result of the consultation held with the Russian competent authorities, agreement was reached on providing further information about the execution of Permyakov’s punishment in case of relevant inquiries by the representatives of the Armenian side, the Information and Public Relations Department of the Armenian MFA informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Earlier, the Ministry of Justice of Armenia received the decision of the Russian court on recognizing the judgment rendered on 23 August 2016 by the First Instance Court of Shirak province against Valery Permyakov, and its implementation in the territory of Russia.

The decision of the Russian court guarantees unfailing implementation of the court judgment in the manner established by the international agreements between Armenia and Russia.  

The murder took place on January 12, 2015. According to the indictment, Permyakov entered the Avetisyan family home on that day, and he killed home residents Aida Avetisyan, Hasmik Avetisyan, Seryozha Avetisyan, Armen Avetisyan, Araksya Poghosyan, and little girl Hasmik Avetisyan. Subsequently, he stabbed 6-month-old Seryozha Avetisyan five times. The baby boy died in the hospital one week later.

Permyakov was apprehended by the Russian border guards near the Armenian-Turkish border—and nearby Bayandur village—on the same night, he was arrested on January 14, and held in custody at the Russian military base.

Armenia and Russia instituted criminal cases on charges of murder and military desertion, respectively.

On August 12, 2015, the Russian court sentenced Permyakov to ten years in prison. And on October 16 of the same year, Armenia formally brought criminal charges against the Russian soldier.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
