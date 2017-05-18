News
Zakharova: Russia condemns ceasefire violation in Karabakh conflict zone
23:01, 18.05.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

As a mediator in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russia condemns the ceasefire violation and urges the parties to take all the necessary steps to prevent the further escalation of tension in the zone of conflict.

Official Spokeswoman for the Russian MFA, Maria Zakhariva, stated the aforementioned at a briefing on Thursday.

She noted that according to the information collected from different sources, the Azerbaijani side fired at a military object on the opposite side of the contact line on May 15, to which the other side retaliated. “The information on the nature of the object, the degree of the damage infliceted and casualties sustained among its personal staff are controversial. I once again expressed the principled stance of Russia on the issue,” Zakharova stressed.

Referring to the organization of a meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in the near future, she noted that “there is nothing to announce about yet; once there is information on possible contacts, we will announce it.”

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
