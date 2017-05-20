News
Armenian girls spend less time on social media, than other Europeans
10:51, 20.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

British girls are the laziest in Europe while girls from Armenia are less lazy, than their counterparts from other countries, The Sun reported quoting The World Health Organisation report comparing the “obesity-related behaviours” for youngsters across 42 nations.

Experts warn hours spent on social media is making teens fat.

Among girls aged from 11 to 15, the Scots top the league table for most screen time, with 79.9% spending at least two hours a day on computers. Wales comes fourth with 76%, and England seventh with 75%.

Girls in Armenia (45.5%) and Albania were least likely to spend hours idling online.

As for boys, Wales was second with 85% glued to their screens for at least two hours. Scotland was third with 84%, and England was 15th with 77%.

Boys in Switzerland and Portugal, Armenia were the least likely to dedicate two hours a day to sitting in from of a computer.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
