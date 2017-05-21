News
DR Congo businessman: It will be good to have trade representative, or consul, in Armenia
10:37, 21.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The opening of a trade representation, or a consulate, of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Armenia will help develop business ties.

Jean-Robert Isifua Bokumbe, Director of the SCS company of DR Congo, and who is in Armenia with a group of businessmen, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He noted that they are interested in Armenia not because of it being a member in the Eurasian Economic Union—which also comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan—but as a separate country, first and foremost.

The businessman noted that they want to better understand who in Armenia is more interested in conducting trade with his country, and what in Armenia’s local market could interest the businesses of DR Congo.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
