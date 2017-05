French professional racing driver Sébastien Bourdais, 38, sustained serious injuries during his qualification run for Indy 500.

When making a turn, his car speared into the wall at a speed of about 370km/h, turned over, and burst into flames, according to Lenta.ru, a Moscow-based online newspaper.

Bourdais, however, did not lose consciousness.

He was diagnosed with multiple fractures, and he will undergo surgery.

Nothing is yet reported on his recovery period.