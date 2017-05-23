Manchester Arena blast appears to be suicide bombing

An explosion, killing at least 22 people and wounding 59 others, appeared to be a suicide bombing, The Guardian reported.

The blast happened at 10:35pm on Monday following a pop concert by the US singer Ariana Grande.

“We have been treating this as a terrorist incident and we believe that while the attack last night was conducted by one man. The priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network. The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena,” chief constable of the Greater Manchester Police, Ian Hopkins said at a press conference.