YEREVAN. – The embassy of Armenia in London is checking whether there are any Armenian citizens among the victims of the explosion in Manchester, England.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, wrote about the aforementioned on his Twitter account.

As reported earlier, there was an explosion after American singer Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester. The death toll in the blast has risen to 22, and the number of injured has reached 59 people.