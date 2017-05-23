Armenia PM, Germany consulting firm chief discuss cooperation in several domains

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received a delegation, led by Klaus Mangold, the head of Mangold Consulting GmbH consulting firm of Germany.

They discussed cooperation in several domains, and the avenues for drawing German companies to Armenia’s market in these domains and implementing joint projects.

The PM reflected on the Armenian government’s priority projects, ongoing reforms, and the further steps that are planned.

Karapetyan stressed that he is very interested in the German capital’s expansion and administration philosophy’s inclusion in Armenia. He added that the latter can be a good platform for foreign investors to enter the Eurasian Economic Union and Iranian markets.

Mangold, in turn, noted that his consulting firm stands ready to inform its German associates about the investment opportunities in, and to promote business projects with, Armenia.