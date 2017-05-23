News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
May 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.59
EUR
543.3
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
Armenia PM, Germany consulting firm chief discuss cooperation in several domains
14:56, 23.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received a delegation, led by Klaus Mangold, the head of Mangold Consulting GmbH consulting firm of Germany. 

They discussed cooperation in several domains, and the avenues for drawing German companies to Armenia’s market in these domains and implementing joint projects.

The PM reflected on the Armenian government’s priority projects, ongoing reforms, and the further steps that are planned.  

Karapetyan stressed that he is very interested in the German capital’s expansion and administration philosophy’s inclusion in Armenia. He added that the latter can be a good platform for foreign investors to enter the Eurasian Economic Union and Iranian markets.

Mangold, in turn, noted that his consulting firm stands ready to inform its German associates about the investment opportunities in, and to promote business projects with, Armenia.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia trade official: Russia-based wholesaler offers good conditions for buying Armenian clothes
Russian chains and stores interested in Armenia-made clothes...
Armenia plans to produce organic fertilizer from new types of raw material
Our advantage, as compared with the imported products, shall be the flexibility of the supply…
 Armenia wants to re-launch production of cranesbill essential oil
In Soviet Armenia, state farms round Hoktemberyan (now Armavir) were one of the Union centers for growing cranesbill...
 Dollar goes down in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
 Dollar and euro lose ground in Armenia
The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Saturday...
 Armenian PM chairs North-South Road Corridor Governing Council session
The projects of the new motorway from Sisian to Kajaran in southern Armenia were discussed as well...
More in topic
All
Armenia trade official: Russia-based wholesaler offers good conditions for buying Armenian clothes
Russian chains and stores interested in Armenia-made clothes...
Global oil prices are stable
July Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has dropped by 0.46% and made $53.62 per barrel...
 Azerbaijan's external debt on loan agreements is more than $ 10 billion
In 2016 Azerbaijan’s per capita external debt made up $704.7, down 0.8% from $710.3 in 2015...
PM Medvedev, President Dodon discuss Moldova’s cooperation with EAEU
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Russia and Turkey sign agreement on trade liberalization
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim attended the signing ceremony...
 Dollar goes down in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news