Two new types of Stories, which will filter by location and hashtags, will appear in Instagram, Gazeta reports, citing Mashable.

Besides stories and live broadcasts from their subscribers, Instagram users will be able to find Stories related to a specific city, landmark or hashtag. Location Stories has already been added to the new version of the app, while Hashtag Stories will appear in the near future.

Currently, over 200 million people make use of Stories in Instagram every day.